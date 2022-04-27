Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Precision BioSciences (DTIL) closed at $2.09, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the genome editing company had lost 36.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Precision BioSciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5 million, down 69.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.21 per share and revenue of $17.56 million. These totals would mark changes of -325% and -84.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Precision BioSciences. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Precision BioSciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DTIL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.