Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.82, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the genome editing company had lost 7.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Precision BioSciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Precision BioSciences is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.24 million, down 6.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Precision BioSciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Precision BioSciences is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

