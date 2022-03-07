Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) closed at $3.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the genome editing company had lost 16.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Precision BioSciences will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.50, down 13.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.24 million, down 6.86% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Precision BioSciences. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Precision BioSciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.