Precision Biosciences (DTIL) Price Target Increased by 13.58% to 3.13

The average one-year price target for Precision Biosciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been revised to 3.13 / share. This is an increase of 13.58% from the prior estimate of 2.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 869.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision Biosciences. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 14.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTIL is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 51,678K shares. The put/call ratio of DTIL is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 7,470K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,100K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 35.82% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,715K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,715K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,906K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,712K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 37.29% over the last quarter.

Precision Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its wholly proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple 'off-the-shelf' CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

