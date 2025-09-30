Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Price Target Increased by 19.13% to 37.06

The average one-year price target for Precision BioSciences (NasdaqCM:DTIL) has been revised to $37.06 / share. This is an increase of 19.13% from the prior estimate of $31.11 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 574.68% from the latest reported closing price of $5.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precision BioSciences. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTIL is 0.08%, an increase of 41.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.73% to 4,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,075K shares representing 9.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 98.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 7,130.32% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 1,036K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 26.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 654K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 226K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTIL by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 200K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

