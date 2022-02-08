Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.86, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the genome editing company had lost 25.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Precision BioSciences as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Precision BioSciences to post earnings of -$0.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.24 million, down 6.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Precision BioSciences. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Precision BioSciences currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DTIL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

