Markets
DTIL

Precision BioSciences CFO Abid Ansari To Resign - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) said Abid Ansari, CFO, will be leaving the organization. He will continue with Precision through the end of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition. Alex Kelly, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will serve as the Interim Chief Financial Officer. Shane Barton, Vice President and Corporate Controller, will serve as interim principal accounting officer.

Matt Kane, CEO, said: "Looking ahead, our top priority remains focused on advancing our allogeneic CAR T cell therapy and in vivo gene correction pipelines to speed development of medicines for unmet needs in cancer and rare diseases."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DTIL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular