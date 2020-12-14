Precision BioSciences CFO Abid Ansari To Resign - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) said Abid Ansari, CFO, will be leaving the organization. He will continue with Precision through the end of 2020 to ensure a smooth transition. Alex Kelly, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, will serve as the Interim Chief Financial Officer. Shane Barton, Vice President and Corporate Controller, will serve as interim principal accounting officer.

Matt Kane, CEO, said: "Looking ahead, our top priority remains focused on advancing our allogeneic CAR T cell therapy and in vivo gene correction pipelines to speed development of medicines for unmet needs in cancer and rare diseases."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.