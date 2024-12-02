News & Insights

Precipitate Gold Welcomes Dominican Republic’s New Regulations

December 02, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Precipitate Gold (TSE:PRG) has released an update.

Precipitate Gold Corp. is optimistic about new environmental regulations in the Dominican Republic, which streamline the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process before mining concessions are granted. This change is expected to foster environmentally responsible mining and enhance collaboration with local communities, potentially leading to increased exploration investments in the region.

