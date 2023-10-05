Precipio (PRPO) Price Target Increased by 1900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of 2.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 567.76% from the latest reported closing price of 6.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precipio. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPO is 0.00%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 112.79% to 4,771K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPO is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walleye Capital holds 2,325K shares representing 168.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 662K shares representing 48.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 25.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 257K shares representing 18.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 123K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRPO by 26.18% over the last quarter.

Precipio Background Information



Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide, as well as proprietary products that serve laboratories worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine, Harvard's Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the University of Pennsylvania, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care.

