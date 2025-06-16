Precipio, Inc. Urges Shareholders to Vote by 11 PM Today for Quorum at Upcoming Meeting

Precipio, Inc. urges shareholders to vote by 11 p.m. today to meet quorum for tomorrow's meeting.

Precipio, Inc., a specialty cancer diagnostics company, is urging shareholders to prompt their brokers to vote their shares by 11 p.m. Eastern Time today to achieve the necessary quorum for a shareholder meeting scheduled for June 17, 2025. Currently, only 42% of shares have been voted, and a minimum of 50% is required to proceed with the meeting. If the meeting is adjourned due to inadequate votes, it could incur up to $100,000 in rescheduling costs, a significant increase compared to the current meeting's expenses. Management emphasizes that all shareholders should ensure their votes are counted, regardless of their stance, to avoid these extra expenditures.

Potential Positives

Management emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation to avoid additional costs associated with rescheduling the meeting, highlighting their commitment to efficient corporate governance.

The press release underscores Precipio's mission to combat cancer misdiagnoses through innovative diagnostic solutions, enhancing the company’s reputation in the healthcare biotechnology field.

By informing shareholders about the potential financial impact of insufficient voting, the company demonstrates transparency and responsible management.

Potential Negatives

Management is compelled to request shareholders to vote urgently, indicating potential lack of engagement or confidence among shareholders, as only 42% of shares have been voted.

If the shareholder meeting is adjourned due to insufficient votes, it may result in additional costs of up to $100,000, highlighting a significant financial concern for the company.

The urgency of this press release may imply that the company is facing immediate operational or governance challenges, which could impact investor perception negatively.

FAQ

Why do shareholders need to vote today?

Shareholders must vote today to meet the quorum requirement for the meeting scheduled tomorrow, avoiding unnecessary rescheduling costs.

What is the deadline for voting?

The deadline for voting is 11 p.m. Eastern Time on June 16, 2025.

What happens if the quorum is not met?

If the quorum is not met, the shareholder meeting may be adjourned, leading to costs up to $100,000 for rescheduling.

How many shares have been voted so far?

As of the press release, approximately 42% of shares have been voted, with a minimum of 50% required to proceed.

Where can I find more information about Precipio?

More information about Precipio can be found on their website at https://www.precipiodx.com/ and social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of specialty cancer diagnostics company



Precipio, Inc.





(NASDAQ: PRPO)



is requesting that shareholders instruct their brokers to vote their shares immediately today,



no later than 11 pm Eastern Time



.





In order to ensure that there is a quorum required for the shareholders’ meeting that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 17, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.





At the time of this press release, approximately 42% of shares have been voted. For the company to hold the shareholder meeting, a minimum of 50% of shares must be voted.





If the company is forced to adjourn the shareholder meeting due to insufficient votes, the costs of rescheduling the meeting, which include hiring a proxy solicitor, legal and other administrative costs could be as high as $100,000 (the current shareholder meeting costs less than $5,000).



Management would like to avoid these unnecessary expenditures



. Regardless of whether you instruct your broker to vote for or against, PLEASE VOTE TODAY BY 11 p.m. Eastern Time to ensure that the quorum requirement is met, and the costs of a rescheduled meeting are avoided.







About Precipio







Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.







Availability of Other Information About Precipio







For more information, please visit the Precipio website at





https://www.precipiodx.com/





or follow Precipio on X (formerly Twitter) (





@PrecipioDx





) and





LinkedIn





(Precipio) and on





Facebook





. Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (



https://www.precipiodx.com



), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the targets set herein and related timing. Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, adjusted EBITDA, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability and our potential to reach financial independence are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release only. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



