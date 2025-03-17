Precipio, Inc. to Host Q4 and Year-End 2024 Corporate Update Call on March 31, 2025

Precipio, Inc. will host a Q4 2024 update call on March 31, 2025, discussing its core business developments.

Quiver AI Summary

Precipio, Inc. will hold its Q4 and year-end 2024 corporate update call on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET, where the company will provide updates on its core businesses. Interested parties can join the call by dialing specified numbers and may pre-register for convenience. Questions can be submitted in advance via email to be addressed during the call, which will be available for replay on Precipio's website. The company focuses on enhancing cancer diagnostics to prevent misdiagnoses, and it emphasizes the importance of its innovative solutions for improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Investors are encouraged to monitor Precipio's communications, as forward-looking statements regarding performance and expectations are included in the release, subject to risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Precipio, Inc. will be hosting a corporate update call on March 31st, 2025, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to receive insights into the company's core businesses and strategic direction.

The call allows for pre-registration, enabling streamlined access for participants and encouraging greater engagement from investors and interested parties.

Listeners can submit questions in advance, demonstrating the company’s commitment to transparency and interaction with its investor community.

The company emphasizes its mission to improve cancer diagnostic accuracy, which could enhance its reputation and market position within the healthcare biotechnology sector.

Potential Negatives

Presence of forward-looking statements may suggest uncertainty regarding future performance, which could raise concerns among investors.

The use of terms like "risks," "uncertainties," and "important factors" may indicate potential challenges ahead, possibly leading to decreased investor confidence.

Non-specificity around expected outcomes and future profitability could signal a lack of clear strategic direction or operational issues.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Precipio's Q4 corporate update call?

Precipio's Q4 and year-end 2024 update call is scheduled for March 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET.

How can I access the conference call for Precipio?

You can access the call by calling 844-695-5519 or by pre-registering online for a direct dial-in number.

Where can I submit questions for the Precipio conference call?

Questions can be submitted in advance via email to investors@precipiodx.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the call on Precipio's Investors page.

What is Precipio's focus in the healthcare sector?

Precipio specializes in cancer diagnostics, aiming to reduce misdiagnoses and improve patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PRPO Insider Trading Activity

$PRPO insiders have traded $PRPO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRPO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A SANDBERG has made 1 purchase buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $87,000 and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $86,958.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PRPO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $PRPO stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty cancer diagnostics company



Precipio, Inc.





(NASDAQ: PRPO)



, will be hosting its Q4 and year end 2024 corporate update call on March 31



st



, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET. The call will include updates on all of the company’s current core businesses.





The conference call may be accessed by calling 844-695-5519 (international callers dial 1-412-902-6760). All callers should ask for the Precipio Inc. conference call. Participants may also pre-register for the conference call to





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10197585/fea81a2627





and will receive a calendar invite and a direct dial-in number, bypassing the operator.





Listeners interested in submitting questions in advance should email their questions to



investors@precipiodx.com



and management will do its best to address those questions during the call.





A replay of the call will be available approximately 24 hours after the call and may be accessed via the Investors page on Precipio's website,



https://www.precipiodx.com/investors/



.







About Precipio







Precipio is a healthcare biotechnology company focused on cancer diagnostics. Our mission is to address the pervasive problem of cancer misdiagnoses by developing solutions in the form of diagnostic products and services. Our products and services deliver higher accuracy, improved laboratory workflow, and ultimately better patient outcomes, which reduce healthcare expenses. Precipio develops innovative technologies in our laboratory where we design, test, validate, and use these products clinically, improving diagnostic outcomes. Precipio then commercializes these technologies as proprietary products that serve the global laboratory community and further scales Precipio’s reach to eradicate misdiagnosis.







Availability of Other Information About Precipio







For more information, please visit the Precipio website at





https://www.precipiodx.com/





or follow Precipio on X (formerly Twitter) (





@PrecipioDx





) and





LinkedIn





(Precipio) and on





Facebook





. Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our company website (



https://www.precipiodx.com



), including, but not limited to, company disclosures, investor presentations and FAQs, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference call transcripts and webcast transcripts, as well as on X and LinkedIn. The information that we post on our website or on X or LinkedIn could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media and others interested to review the information that we post there on a regular basis. The contents of our website or social media shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the targets set herein and related timing.





Except for historical information, statements about future volumes, sales, growth, costs, cost savings, margins, earnings, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, cash flows, adjusted EBITDA, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability and our potential to reach financial independence are forward-looking statements based on management’s estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release only. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.