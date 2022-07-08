PRECIOUS-Stronger dollar, Fed rate hike bets dim gold's glimmer

* U.S. job growth rises more than expected in June

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold was bound for its worst week in more than a year on Friday, hurt by the dollar's ascent and as bets for steep interest rate hikes gained traction after healthy U.S. jobs data.

Spot gold was little changed at 1,737.39 per ounce by 9:56 a.m. ET (1356 GMT), after falling about 0.3% earlier in the session. Bullion has lost 4% so far this week, which would be its worst since mid-June last year.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% at $1,737.50.

Lately gold has failed to attract safe-haven flows despite growing recessions risks as investors have instead opted for the dollar, which has marched to fresh two-decade highs. [USD/]

"The jobs data pushed down gold, already struggling after such a strong dollar rally. However, there is some bargain hunting coming through in gold here," said RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

U.S. job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, signalling persistent labour market strength that give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point rate increase later this month.

Higher interest rates sour the appeal of gold by translating into increased opportunity cost of holding the asset since it yields no interest.

On the technical front, gold's break below the $1,760 level could signal a further slide to $1,720, and potentially towards the 2021 lows near $1,680, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

In physical markets, demand improved slightly in India after domestic prices eased, while concerns over fresh coronavirus outbreaks kept a leash on activity in top consumer China.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $19.11 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.2% to $884.03, both headed for weekly losses.

Palladium rose 4.9% to $2,089.35, and was set for its third straight week of gains.

