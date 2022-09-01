PRECIOUS-Strong dollar, rate-hike bets push gold below $1,700 mark

* SPDR gold ETF holdings fall to lowest since January

* Break below $1,675/oz could trigger selling pressure - analyst

* Silver hits lowest level since June 2020

* U.S. weekly jobless claims drop in August (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell below the key $1,700 level on Thursday for the first time since July as a rising dollar and bets for more aggressive interest rate hikes eroded its appeal.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,694.19 per ounce by 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), its lowest since July 21.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.9% to $1,710.50.

Gold is considered a safe store of value amid economic uncertainties but investors usually opt for interest-yielding assets as central banks hike rates.

"If the Fed sticks to its inflation mandate and keeps rates elevated and refrains from cutting rates even in a recession, it will not bode well for gold," said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

"If gold breaks below the $1,675 range, we expect substantial selling pressure to emerge."

Mirroring investors' sentiment, holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to 31,294,673 ounces on Wednesday, its lowest since January.

"Strong U.S. dollar index, as well as rising U.S. Treasury yields, are all bearish forces pushing the metals markets," wrote Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals in a note.

The dollar index rose 0.6%, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. U.S. Treasury yields also advanced. [USD/] [US/]

Investors also took stock of data that showed U.S. weekly jobless claims dropped while layoffs fell in August.

Spot silver fell 1.8% to $17.65 per ounce, hitting its lowest level in more than two years.

Platinum dropped 3% to $821.14, and palladium lost 3.4% to $2,013.17.

"As we are staring down the barrel of recession, industrial metal prices are particularly vulnerable," Ghali added.

Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero-COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 7)

