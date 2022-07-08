PRECIOUS-Strong dollar puts gold on track for fourth weekly drop

* Payrolls report due at 1230 GMT

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly drop, as the dollar resumed its rally while focus shifted to U.S. non-farm payroll print that could influence expectations of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,735.30 per ounce, as of 0924 GMT. Bullion lost nearly 4.1% so far this week, which would be its worst since mid-June last year.

U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,735.10.

The dollar was set for its best week since March 2020, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

The payrolls report is due at 1230 GMT. A Reuters poll predicts it rose by 268,000 jobs last month after rising by 390,000 in May.

"A strong payrolls number and another strong CPI number (next week) will merely serve to drive the dollar higher and gold lower," but weaker readings could signal a policy shift and reset expectations around the September Fed meeting, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

On the technical front, gold's break below the $1,760 level could signal a further slide to $1,720, and potentially the 2021 lows near $1,680, Hewson added.

Two of the Federal Reserve's most vocal hawks on Thursday said they would support another 75-basis-point rate increase this month but a downshift to a slower pace afterward, but downplayed recession risks.

Higher rates dent the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Gold has not been living up to its reputation as a safe haven of late, and the Fed is considering adopting an even more restrictive stance if the high inflation pressure persists, Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said in a note. [US/]

Spot silver dropped 0.6% to $19.08 per ounce, and platinum fell 0.8% to $866.01 - both headed for weekly losses.

Palladium rose 1.2% to $2,015.33.

