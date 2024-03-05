News & Insights

PRECIOUS SNAPSHOT-Gold hits record high on US rate-cut optimism

March 05, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Swati Verma for Reuters ->

March 5 (Reuters) - Gold notched a record high on Tuesday, as traders ramped up bets of a start to interest-rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June, with investors pouring money into the safe-haven asset as the Middle-East war drags on.

Spot gold XAU= climbed 1% to $2,136.69 per ounce by 1332 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 jumped 0.9% to $2,145.40 per ounce. Gold last hit a record high of $2,135.40 on Dec. 4.

Gold, which is often sought as a safe store of value in times of economic turmoil, benefits from central bank easing as it pushes down bond yields and the dollar, making the metal more attractive.

