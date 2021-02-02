PRECIOUS-Silver beats fast retreat as retail rush fades

By Shreyansi Singh

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Silver slumped 8% on Tuesday as small investors turned their focus away from the metal, hastening a retreat fueled in part by a margin hike by the Chicago Mercantile following a rally to a near eight-year peak the previous session.

Spot silver XAG= fell 7.5% to $26.82 an ounce by 10:32 a.m. EST (1532 GMT). On Monday it surged 7.3% to its highest since February 2013.

"It appears that the attempted short squeeze by the smaller retail traders has at least temporarily failed," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff, adding retail investors were now looking for other markets to impact.

CME Group CME.O raised maintenance margins on silver futures by 17.9% on Monday to tackle unusual market volatility. Posts on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum at the centre of the past week's action encouraged traders to steer clear of silver.

"If these Reddit investors are going to try to squeeze the silver market, they're going to have to do it this week, otherwise it's going to be a flash in the pan," Kitco's Wyckoff said.

The sharp market gyrations invited scrutiny from the U.S. commodities regulator.

"A co-ordinated surge in investment by retail traders into the silver market would simply raise volatility and generate small regional dislocations in supply-demand dynamics," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The largest silver-backed exchange traded fund, the iShares Silver Trust SLV, added about 20 million ounces of silver to its holdings on Monday, following a record inflow of about 34 million ounces on Friday. GOL/ETF

Spot gold XAU=, meanwhile, fell 1.4% to $1,834.01 per ounce. U.S. gold futures GCv1 shed 1.6% to $1,834.90.

Silver may weaken if gold does not move higher, HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.

The current gold/silver ratio is "well below historical averages, and investors may recognise this level as straying too far from historical norms".

Platinum XPT= declined 3.1% to $1,092.93, while palladium XPD= fell 0.1% to $2,242.93.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh, Asha Sistla and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

