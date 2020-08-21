Precious Shipping wins nod for bond extension

SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (IFR) - Precious Shipping has reduced its short-term liquidity problems after investors holding Bt3.59bn (US$114m) of its 5.25% outstanding bonds agreed to extend the maturities by a year and a half.

The Thai dry bulk vessel owner and operator also disclosed in a recent management briefing that it had settled disputes and claims with a shipyard, from which it has retrieved US$40.5m of advances paid for vessels to be built.

As a result, Tris has removed the credit from its watchlist and affirmed Precious Shipping’s rating at BB+ with a negative outlook.

The 5.25% bond due January 22 2021 will now mature on July 22 2022, and the coupon will be increased to 6.75% from January 22 2021.

The issuer had in May also obtained investor approval to extend the maturity of a Bt1.568bn bond by 1.5 years to December 9 2021 with an increased coupon from 5% to 6.5%.

“These amendments have allowed us to extend our cash runway, a step which makes us more resilient and better equipped to weather the impact of Covid-19,” said a company statement on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

However, Tris cautioned that the company would continue to face immense operational challenges through 2020 to 2021 from the global economic downturn, the lingering impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing US-China trade tensions.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by David Holland)

