Precious Shipping Public (PSGFF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Precious Shipping Public said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precious Shipping Public. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSGFF is 0.04%, an increase of 28.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 66,470K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precious Shipping Public is 0.58. The forecasts range from a low of 0.46 to a high of $0.73. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Precious Shipping Public is 9,034MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,585K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,227K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,477K shares, representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSGFF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,588K shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSGFF by 18.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,198K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 7,717K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares, representing an increase of 47.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSGFF by 109.23% over the last quarter.

