PRECIOUS-Palladium slides more than 10% as shortage fears ease; gold falls 1%
* Global shares rise on hopes for progress in peace talks
* Gold down for second session in a row
* U.S. Treasury 10-yr. yields climb
By Bharat Gautam
March 14 (Reuters) - Palladium slumped more than 10% on
Monday, erasing the bulk of a rally that had taken it to record
highs during the Ukraine crisis as supply worries eased. Amid
cautious hopes for progress in peace talks, gold also fell more
than 1%.
Autocatalyst metal palladium
Russian mining giant Nornickel's
A market authority said last week that Russian refiners can continue to sell platinum and palladium in top hub London.
Platinum
While there is a risk-on mood across major markets, "I wouldn't call this (the recent rally) the peak in gold just yet, because this (Ukraine) situation is still uncertain. It's so fluid," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.
Menke also said short-term speculative traders who bought gold due to the war were now possibly booking profits.
Also pressuring non-yielding bullion, benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields surged as the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates at a two-day event later this week. [US/]
Spot silver
