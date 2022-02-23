PRECIOUS-Palladium rallies, gold rises above $1,900 with focus on Russia
* Dollar dips, caps gold's losses
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firm
* Palladium trades near previous session's two-week high
By Seher Dareen
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Palladium rose over 3.2% on Wednesday,
adding to gains in the autocatalysts driven by fears of a hit to
supply from top producer Russia, while gold rose above the key
$1,900 level with focus on developments in the Ukraine crisis.
Russia is the world's third largest producer of gold, while
the country's Nornickel
Platinum group metals could see a "pretty significant rally" with palladium likely to reach record highs seen last year over $3,000 an ounce, Melek added.
Silver
Spot gold
The U.S. and its allies unveiled more sanctions against Russia on Wednesday over its recognition of two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.
"Should fears over geopolitical tensions subside, that would leave the Fed’s policy tightening path as bullion's primary driver, with further climbs in real Treasury yields likely to unwind the geopolitical risk premiums currently baked into gold prices," Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity said.
