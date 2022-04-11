PRECIOUS-Palladium jumps 5% on supply fears, inflation risks lift gold

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)

* Palladium hits a peak since March 24

* Gold hits $1,958.96/oz, a high since March 25

By Eileen Soreng

April 11 (Reuters) - Palladium prices jumped 5% on Monday to a more than two-week high propelled by supply concerns following the suspension of trading of the metal from Russia, while gold was buoyed by inflation jitters amid the war in Ukraine.

Palladium climbed 4.5% to $2,534.40 per ounce by 1007 GMT, having earlier hit a peak since March 24 at $2,550.58. Platinum rose 1.7% to $991.14.

London Platinum and Palladium Market on Friday said it would suspend both Russian refiners on its list, JSC Krastsvetmet and the Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals, from trading in London, the metals' biggest trade hub.

"The suspension of the Russian refiners certainly increases the concerns among market participants that the palladium market will be severely undersupplied going forward," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

Elsewhere, spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,958.20 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high of $1,958.96. U.S. gold futures were 0.8% higher at $1,961.70.

"The war is continuing and without a clear solution and it's becoming evident it's becoming a long term matter," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, an external market analyst at Kinesis, adding the March U.S. consumer price report could be an important catalyst for gold, which often viewed as an inflation hedge.

U.S. consumer price index data for March is due on Tuesday, with traders expecting further rises due to the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy costs.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left a trail of death and destruction that has drawn condemnation from Western countries and prompted increasing sanctions on Moscow, including embargoes on its energy exports.

"The recovery above the key level of $1,950 for gold and $25 for silver are two strong signals from a technical point of view."

The dollar index eased 0.2% also making the bullion less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot silver rose 1.2% to $25.03 per ounce.

