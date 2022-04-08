PRECIOUS-Palladium jumps 11% after London blocks sale from Russian refineries

(Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)

* Dollar scales peak since May 2020

* Platinum heads for fifth consecutive weekly fall

By Seher Dareen

April 8 (Reuters) - Palladium rose 11% on Friday on renewed supply concerns after a market authority said it would block Russian refineries from selling the metal in London due to the Ukraine crisis. Palladium, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, hit its highest since March 25 at $2480.42 an ounce following the announcement by the London Platinum and Palladium Market (LPPM), a trade association that accredits refineries.

"It triggers some renewed concern as we have seen in the past about supply disruption in an environment of a tight market... the longer term outlook will still be dependent on how much (palladium) can be redirected to other places," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Palladium rose 8% to $2,413.46 at 10:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), en route to its first weekly gain in five. The metal surged to an all-time high of $3,440.76 on March 7 on concerns over supply from top producer Russia.

Spot gold rose 0.67 % to $1,945.21 per ounce and was up 1.1% for the week, benefiting from safe-haven inflows triggered by the continued Ukraine conflict, and inflation concerns. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,942.30.

Gold's gains came despite solid gains in the U.S. dollar, a rival safe-haven asset. [USD/] [US/]

"The opposing forces of inflation and rising rates will likely be the strongest influences on gold in the second quarter," the World Gold Council wrote in a report.

"The post-COVID economic recovery and supply side disruptions, which have been exacerbated by the Russia–Ukraine war, will likely keep inflation higher for longer."

While gold is considered a refuge asset during global conflicts and rising inflation, higher U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion.

Silver rose 0.5% to $24.69 per ounce, heading to a weekly rise of 0.3%, and platinum was up 1.7% to $979.06, on track for its fifth weekly dip. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 5)

