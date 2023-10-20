News & Insights

PRECIOUS-Mideast turmoil pushes safe-haven gold closer to key $2,000/oz level

Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

October 20, 2023 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Gold extended gains on Friday, inching closer to the key $2,000 an ounce psychological level, as fears of a further escalation in the Middle East conflict fed bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.6% at $1,985.94 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. ET (1422 GMT), after hitting its highest since May earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 added 0.9% to $1,998.00.

Israel levelled a district after giving families a half-hour warning to escape, and hit an Orthodox Christian church where others had been sheltering, as it made clear that a command to invade Gaza was expected soon.

"People fluttered into gold and found a sense of safety amid geo-political risks. If there is an escalation in the Middle East conflict, gold prices will push through $2,000," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

Gold has risen 2.9% this week, and added nearly $160 since the onset of the conflict.

On the technical front, "failure to trigger a long overdue consolidation and correction back down towards $1,946 could see prices move higher to eventually challenge resistance around $2,075, the nominal record high from 2020," Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note.

Traders also digested comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, who left open the possible need for more rate hikes -- which would increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion -- but also noted emerging risks and a need to move with care.

In physical markets, gold dealers in India were forced to offer steeper discounts as a jump in domestic prices slowed demand ahead of a key festival. GOL/AS

Silver XAG= rose 1.9% to $23.49 per ounce, platinum XPT= gained 0.9% to $898.32. Both were set for their second consecutive weekly rise.

Palladium XPD= rose 0.1% to $1,114.71, but headed for its fourth straight weekly decline.

