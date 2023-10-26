PRECIOUS-Mideast risks cushion safe-haven gold despite strong US data

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Thursday as steady safe-haven demand fuelled by the Middle East conflict helped bullion weather pressure from strong U.S. data that quelled recession fears.

Spot gold XAU= was nearly unchanged at $1,977.79 per ounce by 1131 GMT. Earlier in the session, prices were just shy of the five-month high hit on Friday.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.4% to $1,987.70.

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter, again defying dire warnings of a recession that lingered since 2022. A separate report from the Labor Department highlighted labor market resilience after data showed the number of people filing new claims for state unemployment benefits rose to a seasonally adjusted 210,000 during the week ending Oct. 21 from 200,000 in the prior week.

The GDP number and jobless claims numbers "paint the picture of a very strong U.S. economy," and this supports the narrative that the Fed might need to raise rates more, which is negative for gold, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"I am surprised we are not seeing a bigger move downward in gold.. I think there is a realisation that geo-political risks are not going away anytime soon."

Keeping a leash on gold, the U.S. dollar rose 0.2%, making gold more expensive for overseas buyers. USD/

Gold has gained 9% over the past two weeks as investors sought refuge from the potential fallout of the Israel-Hamas conflict. But the lingering prospects of higher interest rates have softened any upside in non-yielding bullion.

In Europe, the ECB left interest rates unchanged as expected, snapping an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive hikes.

Focus shifts to the PCE price index due on Friday for cues on what to expect from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. FEDWATCH

Silver XAG= slipped 0.2% to $22.84 an ounce, platinum XPT= firmed 0.7% to $908.85 and palladium XPD= lost 0.8% to $1,117.15.

