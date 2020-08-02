Precious Metals Weekend Wrap-up August 1, 2020

FXEmpire.com -

Now that we have encouraging data, we should be able to make informed decisions concerning on how to move forward. Unfortunately, politicians are making this much worse than it needs to be. The damage they have done to the economy is immeasurable.

It’s reported that 55% of restaurants on Yelp have shut their doors for good. And some estimate that 33% of the hotels in the U.S. could go out of business. In my opinion, the economy is yet to feel the long-term consequences of this economic shutdown.

Gold reached new all-time highs on the back of a declining dollar. I expected a breakout above $2000, but not until 2021 or 2022. What happens next depends on the dollar. If the dollar stabilizes and turns higher, then gold should correct and begin to consolidate. If the dollar continues to crash, then gold could enter a runaway move higher.

The Fed announced no change in its interest rate policy on Wednesday and said it would do everything necessary to support the economy. Sometimes gold and the dollar reverse trends (top or bottom) just after a Fed decision. The dollar formed a bullish engulfing candle on Friday, supporting the potential for a reversal.

The gold cycle indicator remains pegged at 450, and gold is very overbought.

US DOLLAR

Gold is higher as a direct result of the crashing dollar. The dollar is incredibly oversold and due for a bottom, which would imply a top in gold. I’ve mentioned before how prices often reverse on or just after a crucial Fed meeting. The dollar formed a bullish engulfing candle on Friday, 2-days after Wednesday’s announcement. Closing above the 10-day EMA (currently 94.11) next week would sponsor a bottom.

GOLD WEEKLY

It’s rare for prices to slice through a significant resistance level without consolidating first. And for that reason, I’m suspicious of the recent breakout to new all-time highs. When momentum is strong, like now, prices will sometimes overshoot a major level. If this is a momentum overshoot, then gold should stay below $2050 and finally turn lower. A sustained advance above $2100 would signal a potential runaway move.

GOLD DAILY

Gold reached an intraday high of $2005.40 on Friday. Prices are very overbought, and the cycle indicator is maxed out at 450. The trend is well-overdue for a correction. A daily finish below $1971.40 would secure a swing high and signal a potential top.

SILVER

After breaking out above $20.00, silver exploded to our $26.00 target. Prices are overbought and due for a pullback. Closing below $22.50 would support a top. To extend this advance, prices would have to close above the $26.27 spike high.

PLATINUM

Platinum is the last precious metal to breakout to fresh highs. Prices would have to close above $1050 to signal a breakout. Whereas dropping below the cycle trendline would indicate a correction.

GDX

On Thursday, miners closed below Monday’s gap, issuing a potential exhaustion gap sell signal. Miners would have to close above $44.46 to reverse the short-term bearish signal. To confirm a multi-week correction – GDX would have to close below $36.87.

GDXJ

Juniors also closed below Monday’s gap, triggering a short-term sell signal – prices would have to close above $63.31 to reverse it. Otherwise, breaking below $50.00 would confirm the onset of a multi-week cycle correction.

SPY

Stocks consolidated throughout the week but managed to close above the short-term trendline on Friday. It looks like prices will attack the February 329 gap next week. Like gold, the trend is incredibly overbought and ready for a correction.

Have a safe and pleasant weekend.

AG Thorson is a registered CMT and expert in technical analysis. He believes we are in the final stages of a global debt super-cycle. For more information, please visit here.

