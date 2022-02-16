Precious metal prices drive recycler Umicore's 81% earnings jump

Adds detail

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals and metals recycling firm Umicore UMI.BR on Wednesday said it expected another strong performance in 2022 after earnings surged 81% last year, helped by strong precious metal prices.

Although prices for precious metals have fallen well below the peaks levels they reached last year, Umicore said it expected current prices to help its recycling business deliver another strong performance, though short of last year's level.

Umicore reported record 2021 revenues in its recycling and catalysis businesses, which extract precious metals from spent electronics and make materials used in catalytic converters, which help control car emissions.

While it grew revenues in its energy business, which makes materials for rechargeable batteries and solar power cells, the division faced higher costs due to ongoing expansions and research and development spending.

European chemical makers have bet on supplying auto manufacturers with battery materials to help make up for an expected decline in their lucrative businesses supplying them with catalytic converters.

However, tough competition and low returns pushed British rival Johnson Matthey JMAT.L to close its battery materials business earlier this year.

A decline in metal prices as well as lower demand from carmakers, who slashed production last year due to global semiconductor shortages, pushed Umicore to issue two profit warnings at the end of last year.

Umicore's 2021 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) soared 81% to 971 million euros ($1.10 billion), but just missed analysts' 973.9 million forecast.

It had guided for earnings that would "approach" one billion euros.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tomasz Janowski)

((dagmarah.mackos@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.