PRECIOUS-Hawkish Fed, dollar puts gold on track for longest monthly losing spree

By Seher Dareen

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday and was heading for its longest streak of monthly losses on record as a stronger dollar, elevated U.S. bond yields and prospects for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding metal's appeal.

Spot gold XAU= slipped 0.1% to $1,640.81 per ounce by 10:48 a.m. ET (1448 GMT), and was down about 1.1% so far in the month. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.2% to $1,642.10.

A combination of pressure from the expected rate hikes, the relative strength of the dollar and rising yields continue to pressure gold prices again this morning, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.8%, making gold more expensive for other currency holders. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR also edged up.

The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 75 basis points at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Nov. 2. Traders will be keen on the Fed's commentary on future rate hikes amid debate over when to downshift to smaller rate hikes.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding it. Gold prices have fallen more than $400 since scaling above the key $2,000 per ounce level in March.

Elsewhere, spot silver XAG= fell 0.1% to $19.21 per ounce.

Platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $940.63, but was headed for its biggest monthly gain since February 2021.

"We believe platinum's wide discount to palladium should support substitution in the car industry and lift prices over the next 12 months," UBS analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, palladium XPD= fell 3.3% to $1,838.25 and was set for its biggest monthly drop since May.

"Weaker industrial demand due to slower economic growth in Europe and the U.S. and substitution from palladium to platinum will weigh on prices," UBS analysts said, adding they expect "palladium prices to drop to $1,700/oz by end-2023."

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

