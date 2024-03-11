PRECIOUS-Gold's record run stalls ahead of US inflation print

March 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as traders refrained from taking new positions after bullion's record run ahead of U.S. consumer prices data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.
* The U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report for February, due at 1230 GMT, is forecast to rise 0.4% for the month and keep the annual pace steady at 3.1%. Core inflation is seen rising 0.3%, which will nudge the annual pace down to the lowest since early 2021 at 3.7%.
* Other U.S. economic data this week includes retail sales, producer price index, and weekly initial jobless claims print on Thursday.
* Data last week showed signs of a cooling U.S. jobs market, while Fed Chair Powell said they are not far from gaining confidence they need in falling inflation to cut interest rates.
* Traders are pricing in three to four quarter-point (25 bps) U.S. rate cuts, with a 70% chance for the first in June, as per LSEG's interest rate probability app.
* Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany HICP Final YY
Feb 0700 UK
Claimant Count Unem Chng Feb 0700 UK
ILO Unemployment Rate
Jan 0700 UK
HMRC Payrolls Change
Feb 1230 US
Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Feb 1230 US
CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA
Feb 1230 US
CPI Wage Earner
Feb (Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: GLOBAL PRECIOUS/
