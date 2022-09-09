PRECIOUS-Gold up as dollar weakens, rate-hike fears cap gains
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Friday as the dollar weakened, although prospects of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept a lid on prices.
"The US dollar index really dropped sharply overnight and that has supported the gold and silver markets. Also seeing some short covering in the futures markets heading into the weekend," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
The dollar dropped to a more than one-week low against its rivals, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.
Thegold marketcontinues to see a slow and steady reduction of exchange-traded funds (ETF) and trading volumes on U.S. futures markets continue to weaken, suggesting that the move higher is unlikely to be sustained, said independent analyst Ross Norman. [GOL/ETF]
Investors now await U.S. inflation data for August due early next week after recent hawkish comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell cemented bets of a large interest rate hike.
The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes.
Traders are pricing in an 87% chance of a 75-basis-points
rate increase at Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
In the physicalgold market demand in some Asian hubs remained firm this week as lower prices attracted buyers. [GOL/AS]
