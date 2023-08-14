PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure from elevated US dollar, bond yields

By Swati Verma

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from elevated bond yields and China's economic concerns, with markets now looking ahead to U.S. retail sales data that could shed light on the impact of higher rates on consumer spending.

Spot gold XAU=was down 0.2% at $1,905 per ounce by 0319 GMT, trading near its lowest level in 1-1/2 months hit in the previous session. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 dropped 0.3% to $1,937.80.

Gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields were pushed higher, with investors assessing potential policy actions from Chinese regulators to address mounting financial and property risk, according to NAB Commodities Research.

Making bullion expensive for overseas buyers, the U.S. dollar hit its highest levels in more than a month on Monday amid worries over China's economy. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were near their highest levels since November. USD/US/

China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates on Tuesday, as the world's second-biggest economy's industrial output and retail sales growth slowed and undershot forecasts. MKTS/GLOB

Attention is now turning to U.S. retail sales data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting minutes on Wednesday.

Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI, expects a boost in gold prices, lately under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, only towards the last quarter of 2023.

"While the U.S. Fed's hiking cycle has reached its apex with the hike in July 2023... we expect a dovish pivot to only appear from 2024 onwards."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden's policies are powering historic job growth and rebuilding competitiveness, despite polls showing Americans remain sceptical.

Highlighting investor sentiment toward bullion, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, said its holdings fell 0.4% to their lowest since January 2020 on Monday.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.1% to $22.63 an ounce and platinum XPT= fell 0.3% to $898.94. Palladium XPD= slid 0.5% to $1,262.76.

