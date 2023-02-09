PRECIOUS-Gold trades in tight range; CPI data to be key

By Seher Dareen

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices turned negative on Thursday as treasury yields pared losses, with traders awaiting inflation data next week for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike path and weekly jobless claims rising.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.2% to $1,872.49 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. ET (1549 GMT), going as high as $1,890.18 after the jobless claims data. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,885.10.

Claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected for the week of Feb. 4, but remained at levels consistent with a tight labour market.

"We need to see the labour market weaken for disinflation trends to continue, so the move higher in jobless claims is small but positive for gold, with a lot of investors focused on what the Fed's going to do," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.6%. A weaker greenback tends to make dollar-priced bullion an attractive bet, while benchmark yields were near one-month lows. USD/US/

A few Fed officials said on Wednesday more interest rate rises were likely, with Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin saying that "it just makes sense to steer more deliberately" as the U.S. central bank studies the impact of monetary policy on the economy and if inflation continues slowing.

Futures are pricing in the Fed's target rate to peak at around 5.1% in July, about 25 basis points higher than last week. FEDWATCH

Gold is extremely sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

"I'm anticipating that thenext one week from Valentine's Day will not have love for the markets," Moya added, hinting at a rise on the monthly basis for both core and headline CPI.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $22.21 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.9%, to $961.35 while palladium XPD= dropped 1.4% to $1,626.52.

"The (recent) slump in precious metals prices could be limited without data corroborating a more hawkish path ahead," TD Securities said in a note.

