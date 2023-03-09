PRECIOUS-Gold trades in tight range as investors gear up for U.S. jobs data

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

March 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up but traded in a relatively tight range on Thursday as traders squared positions before the U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $1,816.89 per ounce, as of 0917 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 28 on Wednesday. Prices, however, traded in a narrow range of $8.

The dollar index .DXY slipped 0.2% after hitting a three-month high in the previous session. A weaker greenback tends to make bullion a more attractive bet. USD/

U.S. gold futures GCv1 firmed 0.1% at $1,820.40.

Gold is slightly up as people are buying on the price dip, but things are not looking terribly encouraging for gold with the prospect of higher for longer rates, independent analyst Ross Norman said.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed his message of higher and potentially faster interest rate hikes, but emphasized that debate was still underway with a decision hinging on data to be issued before the U.S. central bank's policy meeting in two weeks.

The U.S. Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data is due on Friday. According to economists polled by Reuters, the report is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 205,000 in February.

Friday's NFP data will be closely scrutinised by traders for confirmation that the jobs market remains strong and thus economy is robust enough to take rate hikes, but a report below forecasts would play into gold's hands, Norman said.

Market participants are currently pricing in a 50-basis-point hike at the U.S. central bank's March 21-22 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

The ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected last month. Separate data on Wednesday showed U.S. job openings fell in January.

Spot silver XAG= gained 0.4% at $20.09 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $939.13, while palladium XPD= lost 0.6% at$1,364.21.

