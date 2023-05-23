News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold trades in tight range as investors focus on US debt talks, Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

May 23, 2023 — 11:26 pm EDT

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

By Arundhati Sarkar

May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices moved in a narrow range on Wednesday after another round of talks on U.S. debt ceiling ended with no deal, while investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.

Spot gold XAU= ticked 0.1% lower to $1,973.38 per ounce by 0257 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were steady at $1,975.90.

Representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans ended another round of debt-ceiling talks without a resolution on Tuesday as the deadline to raise the government's $31.4 trillion borrowing limit ticked closer.

The dollar index .DXY held firm, making gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

"Focus ahead remains on the debt-ceiling impasse and Fed's rate-hike cycle," OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong said.

"Fed remarks have been noisy and varied, but what is probably clear is that the Fed is saying that a pause is not an end to the tightening cycle, so there is still that risk of hike, dependent on how data pans out."

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Minutes of the Fed's May 2-3 meeting, when it raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 5.00%-5.25% range, are due later in the day.

Markets are currently pricing in a 69.7% chance of the Fed holding rates at its June 13-14 policy meeting, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

Therefore, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures data, due on Friday, will be a key focus, and a softer print could ease fears of a hawkish Fed and that could perhaps lend further support to gold, Wong said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently said it was still unclear if U.S. interest rates would need to rise further.

Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.37 per ounce, while platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $1,049.38. Palladium XPD= added 0.5% at $1,453.16.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.