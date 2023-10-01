News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold touches near 7-month low on dollar strength; focus on US jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

October 01, 2023 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Gold inched down to hit a near seven-month low on Monday as the dollar stayed strong, with traders digesting a key U.S. inflation report as they positioned for a slew of job market data due this week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,846.29 per ounce by 0039 GMT, its lowest level since March 10, after posting a 4% decline last week, its biggest drop since June 2021. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 fell 0.2% to $1,861.80.

* The dollar held near a 10-month high, while Treasury yields were off a 16-year peak. USD/US/

* Underlying U.S. inflation moderated in August, with the annual rise in prices excluding food and energy falling below 4.0% for the first time in more than two years, data showed on Friday.

* Core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve, has now averaged near the central bank's 2% target for the last three months.

* New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank may be done with rate rises as inflation pressures, while still elevated, are moving back toward the official target.

* Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.

* Inflation in the euro zone fell to its lowest level in two years in September.

* The U.S. Congress passed a stopgap funding bill late on Saturday with overwhelming Democratic support to avoid the federal government's fourth partial shutdown in a decade.

* Spot silver XAG= dipped 0.71% to a six-month low at $22.00 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.2% to $906.04 and palladium XPD= firmed 0.2% to $1,248.41.

* Robust demand from the solar industry and limited supply growth from mines will buoy silver prices once the period of higher global interest rates is over, analysts said.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0800 EU HCOB Mfg Final PMI Sept

0830 UK S&P GLBL/CIPS Mfg PMI Final Sept

0900 EU Unemployment Rate Aug

1345 US S&P Global Mfg PMI Final Sept

1400 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Sept

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.