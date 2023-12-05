PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on weaker US dollar, bond yields

By Harshit Verma

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell after traders slightly pared bets for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.2% at $2,034.19 per ounce by 0617 GMT. Bullion had surged to an all-time high of $2,135.40 on Monday, before dropping more than $100 in a single day to close 2% lower.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for February delivery rose 0.5% to $2,052.50.

Making gold less expensive for other currency holders, the dollar index .DXY fell 0.1%, while yields on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped to 4.2587%. USD/US/

Even after the dramatic moves in gold prices over the past 24 hours, "for now, the overall trend for gold still looks bullish," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

A wave of profit-taking seems to have been triggered after gold rallied at the weekly open, to catch up to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish comments from Friday, along with "pre-positioning ahead of this week's event risk (Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Canada rate decisions, U.S. jobs data)," added Spivak.

However, traders have lowered their Fed rate cut bets by March next year to about 60%, from 70% on early Monday, CME's FedWatch Tool shows.

Investors are awaiting the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which could help further gauge the interest rate outlook.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Data last week pointed towardscooling inflationary pressures and a gradually easing labour market, reinforcing the notion of an early rate cut.

Additionally, the Middle East conflict and the fear of it spreading has driven money into the yellow metal, said FXCM market specialist Russell Shor.

Spot gold may test support of $2,009 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,980, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Spot silver XAG= rose 0.3% to $24.55 per ounce, palladium XPD= fell 0.2% to $974.05 per ounce, while platinum XPT= slipped 0.5% to $912.04.

