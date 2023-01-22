PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on softer dollar, slower rate-hike hopes

US Markets
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up during early Asian hours on Monday, aided by a softer dollar and prospects of slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,929.04 per ounce, as of 0014 GMT.

* U.S. gold futures GCv1 were little changed at $1,929.00.

* The dollar index .DXY dipped 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies.

* The Fed is set to again slow the pace of its interest rate increases at a Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting while also signalling that its battle against inflation is far from over.

* With lower rates translating into lesser returns on interest-bearing assets such as government bonds, investors may prefer zero-yield gold.

* Physical gold demand in China moderated last week in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holiday, while in Japan and Singapore some consumers sold their bullion to cash in on high domestic prices.

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.51% to 917.05 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.2% to $24.00 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.2% at $1,041.75, and palladium XPD= rose 1% to $1,744.86.

