PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on lower U.S. Treasury yields

By Bharat Gautam

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields slipped, boosting the bullion's appeal in thin range-bound trading above the key level of $1,800 per ounce.

Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,806.45 per ounce by 0444 GMT, hovering near the intraday low of the previous session when bullion scaled a one-month high on signs of rising inflation before reversing course due to a firmer dollar.

U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 0.2% to $1,807.00.

"Gold's attempts to stage a meaningful recovery remain unconvincing, with traders cutting long positions at the very first sign of trouble intraday," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.

"With the U.S. Dollar looking more vulnerable to positive virus sentiment at the moment, gold could potentially move higher throughout this week, but I still doubt it could sustain those gains."

Dollar-priced bullion tends to be sensitive to moves in the safe-haven currency, with a weaker dollar making gold more appealing to overseas buyers and vice versa. USD/

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold. US/

Asian stocks slipped, following a mixed Wall Street session as the region's investors positioned their portfolios for the new year and continued to grapple with increasing global numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases. MKTS/GLOB

"A lot of economists are downgrading growth expectations in the U.S., and arguably we could have a softer end to the year than a lot of people had expected. So I think this is supporting gold," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Analysts have said gold trading is likely to remain thin and range-bound this week.

Spot silver XAG= was up 0.2% at $23.03 an ounce, platinum XPT= was 1.3% lower at $963.54, and palladium XPD= dropped 1.4% to $1,960.81.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

