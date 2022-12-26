US Markets
PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up in light trade after holiday weekend

December 26, 2022 — 07:50 pm EST

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.3% to $1,802.63 per ounce as of 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 rose 0.3% to $1,810.00.

* The dollar index =USD slipped 0.1%, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rose 0.1% in November after climbing 0.4% in October, while inflation cooled further.

* The European Central Bank must be prepared to take the heat and raise interest rates further, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said in an interview published on Saturday.

* In Japan, physical gold buyers took advantage of a dip in domestic prices last week following a surprise policy tweak by the central bank, while demand outlook in top consumer China was overshadowed by a flare-up in COVID-19 infections. GOL/AS

* SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.1% to 913.01 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

* Spot silver XAG= gained 0.7% to $23.88, platinum XPT= was up 0.5% to $1,027.00 and palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $1,774.00.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1100 France Unemp Class-A SA Nov

