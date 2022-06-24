PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up, but rate hike bets set bullion up for weekly dip

* Gold has potential to hit a record high in H2 - analyst

June 24 (Reuters) - Gold firmed on Friday as the dollar eased and economic concerns mounted, but bullion's constant tussle with expectations for aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve kept it on course for a weekly dip.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.20 per ounce by 0914 GMT, after earlier touching a one-week low of $1,820.30. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,827.90.

Gold's gains are likely driven by a lower dollar, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

She, however, added that some members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are more dovish now as the word recession is gathering momentum.

The dollar index slipped 0.2%, making gold less expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]

Fed chair Powell on his second day before the Congress said the central bank's commitment to reining in 40-year-high inflation is "unconditional," but acknowledged that sharply higher interest rates may push up unemployment.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, and the Fed's aggressive stance, coupled with overall strength in the dollar, has set gold up for a weekly decline of 0.7%.

"We still see the potential for gold hitting a fresh record high during the second half, as growth slows and inflation continues to remain elevated," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said in a note.

"The most important (supporting factor) is the risk of current central bank actions driving a hard landing, meaning a U.S. recession could emerge before inflation is being brought under control – thereby creating a period of stagflation, which historically has been bullish for gold."

Meanwhile, Swiss customs officials were looking into the import of 3.1 tonnes of Russian gold in May to see whether the deals via Britain might have violated sanctions.

Spot platinum rose 0.9% to $914.46 per ounce, palladium gained 1.5% to $1,871.12.

Silver was little changed at $20.94 per ounce.

