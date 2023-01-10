US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as Powell speech eyed for Fed rate guidance

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 10, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Arundhati Sarkar for Reuters ->

By Arundhati Sarkar

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gold ticked up on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech for more clarity around the central bank's rate-hike plans, with a firmer dollar limiting bigger advances in the metal.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.3% to $1,876.52 per ounce by 0958 GMT, trading in a narrow $10 range. U.S. gold futures GCv1 edged 0.2% higher to $1,880.80.

Fed's Powell is scheduled to speak at a central bank conference at 1400 GMT.

The trend in gold remains positive since November and a break above $1,880 -- supported by dovish comments from Powell -- could help the metal face resistance at the important $1,915 - $1,920 level, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Prices on Monday hit their highest since early May, when they last traded above the key $1,900 mark. Gold has recovered more than $250 from their September lows as the U.S. central bank is expected to slow the pace of its interest rates hikes.

Traders are now increasingly betting on a 25-basis-point increases at the Fed's first two meetings of 2023, and "that is the main reason for the impressive recovery in gold", De Casa added. FEDWATCH/

Elevated interest rates dull gold's appeal as an inflation hedge and raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

The U.S. dollar .DXY gained 0.1%, reducing gold's appeal among overseas investors. USD/

"However, market is on the watch for a downside surprise in the U.S. CPI (due on Thursday) to support the less-hawkish rate-hike expectations, which could translate to upside for gold prices," said IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Spot silver XAG= ticked 0.1% higher to $23.6475 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.6% to $1,084.88, and palladium XPD= gained 0.6% to $1,780.13.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

