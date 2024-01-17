News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar softens, yields fall

Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

January 17, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields, but hovered near five-week lows as investors tempered rate-cut optimism after hawkish comments from central bank officials and robust data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% to $2,010.59 per ounce by 0121 GMT, a day after it fell to $2,001.72 - its lowest since Dec. 13.

* U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.3% to $2,012.40.

* The U.S. dollar .DXY fell 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for foreign currency holders. Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR also dropped. USD/US/

* U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in December, keeping the economy on solid ground heading into the new year.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is expected to speak at two separate events later in the day.

* Bostic said inflation could "see-saw" if policymakers cut rates too soon, warning that inflation's descent towards the central bank's 2% goal was likely to slow in the months ahead, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Money markets were betting on 142 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year, while pricing in a 61% chance of a March easing, according to LSEG's interest rate probability app, IRPR.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* Britain's annual rate of consumer price inflation sped up for the first time in 10 months in December.

* Market participants also monitored developments in the Middle East as Israel pressed its assault on southern Gaza.

* The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after militants claimed their second attack this week on a U.S. operated vessel in the Red Sea region.

* Spot silver XAG= rose 0.4% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum XPT= climbed 0.2% to $885.38, and palladium XPD= gained 1.2% to $926.54.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0430 Japan Industrial O/P Rev Nov

0930 S. Africa Gold Production YY Nov

1230 US Fed's Raphael Bostic speaks --

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm w/e Jan. 13

1330 US Housing Starts Number Dec

1330 US Phily Fed Business Indx Jan

1400 Russia Foregin Trade Nov

1705 US Fed's Raphael Bostic speaks --

1800 US 10Y TIPS Auc --

2330 Japan CPI, Nationwide Dec

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.