News & Insights

US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar slips, investors await US jobs data

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

December 05, 2023 — 11:33 pm EST

Written by Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

By Harshit Verma

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar eased and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve's policy tightening cycle has come to an end.

Spot gold XAU= rose 0.2% at $2,023.39 per ounce by 0415 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 for February delivery also rose 0.2% to $2,041.00.

"Volatility in gold prices is likely to remain capped heading into Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data," said City Index Senior Analyst Matt Simpson.

"It might take a particularly weak set of numbers for gold to post strong gains from here – as many bullish fingers were likely burned with gold's false break to a record high."

Bullion climbed to a record high of $2,135.40 on Monday on elevated bets for a Fed rate cut, before dropping more than $100 in the same session, on uncertainty over the timing of the monetary policy easing.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings fell to a more than two-and-a-half year low in October, signalling that higher rates were dampening demand for workers.

The dollar index .DXY fell 0.1% against a basket of currencies after rising to a two-week high on Tuesday, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Focus now shifts to the Friday release of the November non-farm payrolls data that could provide more clues on U.S. interest rate outlook ahead of Fed's policy meeting next week.

Traders are pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut by March next year, CME's FedWatch Tool shows. Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.

Spot gold may bounce into a range of $2,033-$2,039 per ounce, as it has stabilized around a support of $2,009, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao. TECH/C

Silver XAG= rose 0.5% to $24.24 per ounce, while platinum XPT= gained 0.1% to $900.31. Palladium XPD= rose 0.6% to $940.14 per ounce, hovering near a more than five year low.

Spot gold price in USD per oz https://tmsnrt.rs/3uL2BWJ

Spot gold Technicals by Wang Tao https://tmsnrt.rs/46ESRdO

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.