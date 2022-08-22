PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up as dollar rally pauses; Fed rate-hike fears linger
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings slip 0.2% on Monday
* Focus on Powell's speech at Jackson Hole this week
* Palladium up more than 1% (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
By Brijesh Patel
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar pulled back slightly, but mounting worries over aggressive U.S. rate hikes to control soaring inflation kept bullion near a one-month low.
Spot gold
The dollar
"Concerns that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a hawkish message at the Jackson Hole Symposium alongside a recession warning has seen the U.S. dollar surge and weigh on the yellow metal," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
"A clear indication that gold investors are concerned is that the CBOE gold volatility index and downside protection – via put options – are both on the rise. I'm on guard for further losses and for gold's potential to fall to $1,700."
Rapid Federal Reserve rate hikes since March and hawkish comments on further tightening have dented bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold prices have fallen more than $300 since scaling above the key $2,000-per-ounce level in early March.
Powell will address the annual global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, a highly anticipated speech that could signal how high U.S. borrowing costs may go.
Fed funds futures are now pricing in a 58.5% chance of a
75-basis-point rate hike in September.
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust
Elsewhere, spot silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.