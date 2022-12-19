US Markets

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower on rate hike fears, firm dollar

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

December 19, 2022 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.1% at $1,784.98 per ounce as of 0024 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 were down 0.2% at $1,794.70.

* The dollar index =USD gained 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive to overseas buyers.

* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank will deliver more interest rate hikes next year to curb inflation. Other major central banks have also highlighted the same.

* Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

* The European Central Bank will not revise its mid-term price stability goal of 2% as that would undermine credibility, Vice-President Luis de Guindos said, adding that it was determined to keep raising interest rates to combat inflation.

* COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales.

* Spot silver XAG= was flat at $22.94, platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $981.00 and palladium XPD= slipped 0.2% to $1,665.26.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0115 China Loan Prime Rate 1Y, 5Y Dec

1330 US Housing Starts Number Nov

1500 EU Consumer Confid. Flash Dec

n/a Japan BOJ Rate Decision

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.