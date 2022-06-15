PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower on firmer dollar after Fed cranks up rates
* Fed hikes key interest rate by 75 bps
* Asian stocks rise after overnight rally
* Overall upward USD trend makes gold outlook cautious - analyst (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)
By Bharat Gautam
June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, as the dollar recovered slightly after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank sent the currency tumbling in the previous session.
Spot gold
The conflicting currents of support from potential safe-haven demand and inflationary hedge buying versus pressure from a higher interest rate regime are keeping gold prices balanced, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.
Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 75-basis-point interest rate hike, its largest in more than a quarter of a century, to stem a surge in inflation, and flagged a slowing economy.
"Gold has been remarkably range-bound for weeks now (despite major news)... and it's a real head-scratcher for traders at the moment to work out what exactly will drive gold out of this range," McCarthy said, adding the dollar's overall upward trend presented a cautious outlook for gold.
The Fed's announcement drove longer-dated U.S. government bond yields lower and nudged the dollar off two-decade highs, which took gold as much as 1.9% higher in the previous session.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, carrying momentum from a global equities rally overnight. [MKTS/GLOB]
However, key investors with big positions in gold know that the economic outlook is still challenging and still prefer to hold bullion as a safe-haven asset, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.
Spot silver
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.