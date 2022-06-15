PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower on firmer dollar after Fed cranks up rates

* Fed hikes key interest rate by 75 bps

* Asian stocks rise after overnight rally

* Overall upward USD trend makes gold outlook cautious - analyst (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices)

By Bharat Gautam

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, as the dollar recovered slightly after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank sent the currency tumbling in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,831.63 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,833.40.

The conflicting currents of support from potential safe-haven demand and inflationary hedge buying versus pressure from a higher interest rate regime are keeping gold prices balanced, said Michael McCarthy, chief strategy officer at Tiger Brokers, Australia.

Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 75-basis-point interest rate hike, its largest in more than a quarter of a century, to stem a surge in inflation, and flagged a slowing economy.

"Gold has been remarkably range-bound for weeks now (despite major news)... and it's a real head-scratcher for traders at the moment to work out what exactly will drive gold out of this range," McCarthy said, adding the dollar's overall upward trend presented a cautious outlook for gold.

The Fed's announcement drove longer-dated U.S. government bond yields lower and nudged the dollar off two-decade highs, which took gold as much as 1.9% higher in the previous session.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, carrying momentum from a global equities rally overnight. [MKTS/GLOB]

However, key investors with big positions in gold know that the economic outlook is still challenging and still prefer to hold bullion as a safe-haven asset, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central.

Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $940.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,870.79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.