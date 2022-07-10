PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as lofty dollar dulls appeal
July 11 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Monday, as the dollar steadied near a 20-year peak, continuing to weigh on demand for greenback-priced bullion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold
* The dollar held near its highest level in about 20 years, keeping overseas buyers away from gold. [USD/]
* Gold fell for a fourth straight week on Friday, hurt by the dollar's ascent and bets for steep interest rate hikes gaining traction after healthy U.S. jobs data.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic, until recently among the central bank's most dovish policymakers, on Friday said he "fully" supports another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate rise at the Fed's next policy meeting later this month.
* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields steadied near an over one-week high hit on Friday, weighing on gold.[US/]
* After a miserable first half for the stock market, investors are assessing whether the U.S. economy can avoid a significant downturn as the Fed raises rates to fight the worst inflation in decades.
* Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, and a safe-haven asset during economic crises, like a recession. However, higher interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* SPDR Gold Trust
* Asian shares started cautiously on Monday as investors braced for a U.S. inflation report that could force another super-sized hike in interest rates. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Spot silver
* Palladium
