PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower as dollar firms, U.S. inflation data in focus

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged down on Monday as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited this week's U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,861.76 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.1% to $1,872.40.

* The dollar =USD edged up 0.1% against its rivals. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said on Friday the surprisingly strong jobs data reported earlier this month did not alter his view that moving to smaller interest rate rises was a good strategy for the U.S. central bank, as he flagged the prospect of rate cuts in 2024 should inflation continue to ease.

* Market participants are now expecting the Fed's target rate to peak at 5.177% in July. FEDWATCH

* Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but rising interest rates dent the non-yielding asset's appeal.

* Data on Tuesday is likely to show the U.S. monthly consumer prices climbing 0.4% month-on-month in January and the core CPI gaining 0.4% as well, according to a Reuters survey of economists. USCPI=ECI

* U.S. consumer sentiment improved to a 13-month high in February, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, a survey showed on Friday.

* Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR on Friday touched their highest since Jan. 6. US/

* Physical gold buyers in some Asian hubs were drawn to a dip in domestic prices last week, while central bank demand kept premiums firm in China. GOL/AS

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.4% to $21.90 per ounce, platinum XPT= lost 0.3% to $942.19, while palladium XPD= rose 0.3% to $1,547.46.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday, Feb. 13

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.