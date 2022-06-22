PRECIOUS-Gold ticks lower after U.S. Fed chief reaffirms inflation fight
June 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices were a touch lower on Thursday, with some support from a weaker dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, after the Federal Reserve's head said the central bank was fully committed to reining in inflation, and would try not to spark a recession in the process.
* The Fed is not trying to engineer a recession to stop inflation but is fully committed to bringing prices under control even if doing so risks an economic downturn, the central bank chief Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
* Powell is due to testify again in Washington D.C. later on Thursday.
* Gold is often viewed as a hedge against inflation and a safe store of value during economic crises, like a recession. However, the Fed hiking interest rates to fight inflation raises the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields no interest.
* The dollar edged down, supporting demand for greenback-priced bullion among buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
