PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher with focus on Fed meeting minutes

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, as investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was up 0.1% at $1,836.43 per ounce, as of 0056 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 firmed 0.2% to $1,845.20.

* Investors are awaiting the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due at 1900 GMT on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank had raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting.

* Money markets expect the U.S. central bank to raise benchmark rates above 5% by May and remain above 5% through the year. FEDWATCH

* Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising interest rates dull the non-yielding asset's appeal.

* The dollar index =USD eased 0.1%, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February, reaching its highest level in eight months, according to a survey on Tuesday, which also showed inflation subsiding.

* Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR hit their highest since November last year. US/

* Other data on Tuesday showed U.S. existing home sales dropped to the lowest level in more than 12 years in January, but the pace of decline slowed.

* Spot silver XAG= edged 0.2% higher to $21.86 per ounce, platinum XPT= rose 0.1% to $943.67 and palladium XPD= firmed 0.3% to $1,530.36.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 Japan Chain Store Sales YY Jan

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Jan

0745 France Business Climate Mfg, Overall Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Feb

0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Feb

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes

from its meeting of Jan. 31-Feb. 1

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

