PRECIOUS-Gold ticks down on firmer dollar, easing banking fears

March 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed, while easing concerns about the global banking system slowed safe-haven flows into bullion.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% at $1,960.68 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCv1 fell 0.3% to $1,962.10.

* The dollar index =USD was 0.1% higher, making bullion less affordable for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

* Market participants are awaiting U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, for further clues about the Fed's monetary policy. The data is due on Friday.

* The Fed will make its interest rate decisions from here on a meeting-to-meeting basis and will take financial conditions into account in that judgment alongside other factors, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said on Wednesday.

* Barr also said the scope of blame for Silicon Valley Bank's failure stretches across bank executives, Fed supervisors and other regulators.

* Markets see a 41.2% chance of the Fed raising interest rates by 25 basis points in May, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

* The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.

* Falling energy prices will lower headline inflation towards the Bank of England's (BoE) 2% target, but persistent underlying inflation will make it hard for the BoE to set monetary policy as the year progresses, BoE monetary policy committee member Catherine Mann said on Wednesday.

* Spot silver XAG= fell 0.3% to $23.29 per ounce, platinum XPT= slipped 0.5% to $962.88 and palladium XPD= edged down 0.2% to $1,436.85.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final March

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY March

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY March

1230 US GDP Final Q4

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.